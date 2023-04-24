Insider Selling: XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director Sells $709,800.00 in Stock

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) Director Richard K. Crumly sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.98, for a total transaction of $709,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 563,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,016,252.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
XPEL Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of XPEL stock opened at $73.78 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.47. XPEL, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.80 and a 1 year high of $87.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.52 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 0.96.
XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.11). XPEL had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 38.05%. The business had revenue of $78.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.06 million. Research analysts forecast that XPEL, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.
XPEL has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of XPEL from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on shares of XPEL in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.
XPEL, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of automotive products. It offers paint protection, aumototive, and flat glass window films, and plotters. The company was founded on October 14, 2003 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.
