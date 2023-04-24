Insider Selling: XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director Sells $709,800.00 in Stock

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) Director Richard K. Crumly sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.98, for a total transaction of $709,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 563,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,016,252.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

XPEL Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of XPEL stock opened at $73.78 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.47. XPEL, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.80 and a 1 year high of $87.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.52 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.11). XPEL had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 38.05%. The business had revenue of $78.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.06 million. Research analysts forecast that XPEL, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XPEL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of XPEL by 114.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,726,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,425,000 after buying an additional 1,454,820 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of XPEL in the first quarter worth $21,921,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of XPEL by 16.7% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,876,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,328,000 after purchasing an additional 411,462 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of XPEL by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 538,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,362,000 after purchasing an additional 269,418 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of XPEL by 19.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,290,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,883,000 after purchasing an additional 209,355 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.47% of the company’s stock.

XPEL has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of XPEL from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on shares of XPEL in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

XPEL, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of automotive products. It offers paint protection, aumototive, and flat glass window films, and plotters. The company was founded on October 14, 2003 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

