Interactive Strength, Inc. (FORME) Plans $14 Million IPO for April 28th (TRNR)

Interactive Strength, Inc. (FORME) (TRNR) expects to raise $14 million in an IPO on Friday, April 28th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will issue 2,000,000 shares at a price of $6.00-$8.00 per share.

In the last year, Interactive Strength, Inc. (FORME) generated $570,000 in revenue and had a net loss of $52.5 million. The company has a market-cap of $98 million.

Aegis Capital Corp. served as the underwriter for the IPO.

Interactive Strength, Inc. (FORME) provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “Our mission is to reinvent how we take care of ourselves through the power of coaching and to usher in a new era of health, happiness, and longevity. We are Forme, a digital fitness platform that combines premium connected fitness hardware products with personal training and coaching (from real humans) to deliver an immersive experience and better outcomes for both consumers and trainers. We believe we are the pioneer brand in the emerging sector of virtual personal training and health coaching and that our products and services are accelerating a powerful shift towards outcome-driven fitness solutions. The Forme platform delivers an immersive and dynamicÂ at-homeÂ fitness experience through our VOD content, curated personalized fitness programming, Live 1:1 personal training, and other health coaching services, which are accessible via download or streaming through our connected fitness hardware products and via streaming through the Forme Studio app, which is available through iOS mobile devices and most iOS tablets and computers. We offer two connected fitness hardware products, the Forme Studio (fitness mirror) and the Forme Studio Lift (fitness mirror and cable-based digital resistance). Both products are designed to provide a more integrated and immersive experience than similar connected fitness products currently on the market. The Forme Studio features aÂ 43-inchÂ 4K ultra high definition (â€śUHDâ€ť) touchscreen display, which is among the largest and highest definition screens in the connected fitness equipment market, and two front-facing 12 megapixel (â€śMPâ€ť), wide angle cameras designed to facilitate seamless live interaction with a trainer. The Forme Studio Lift also features two cable-based resistance arms that can provide up to 100 pounds of resistance per arm. Sales of our connected fitness hardware products have accounted for the substantial portion of our revenue to date. In addition to our connected fitness hardware products, we offer videoÂ on-demandÂ (â€śVODâ€ť) classes, personal training, and expert health coaching. Our health coaching services encompass guidance and coaching on nutrition, recovery, sleep, and other health and lifestyle categories. Personal training currently comprises the majority of our health coaching services. All members who purchase the Forme Studio and Forme Studio Lift are able to access our VOD content library by creating a Forme account and signing up for our monthly membership. Once on the platform, each member is matched with a Fitness Concierge who works to understand specific needs and goals and then curates weekly fitness plans, comprised ofÂ On-DemandÂ classes from our VOD content library. Our VOD content library includes hundreds ofÂ On-DemandÂ classes spanning a wide range of modalities, including strength, recovery, barre, mind, Pilates, yoga, and other specialty categories. For members who desire additional personalization, we recently launched our Custom Training offering which connects members with our personal trainers and is an upgrade to the VOD membership. This offering is currently charged at $149 per month and includes full access to the VOD content library. (Interactive Strength, Inc., doing business as Forme, set terms for its IPO – 2.0 million shares at $6.00 to $8.00 – in an S-1/A filing dated Feb. 1, 2023. Interactive Strength, d/b/a Forme, filed its S-1 on Jan. 17, 2023; a confidential IPO filing was submitted on Nov. 2, 2022. The Street hears that the pricing date of Interactive Strength’s IPO is to be determined, pending NASDAQ approval. The IPO had been initially expected to price on Feb. 14, 2023.) “.

Interactive Strength, Inc. (FORME) was founded in 2017 and has 121 employees. The company is located at 1005 Congress Avenue Suite 925 Austin, Texas 78701 and can be reached via phone at (310)-697-8655 or on the web at http://www.formelife.com/.

