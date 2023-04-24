Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by Synergy Financial Group LTD

Synergy Financial Group LTD trimmed its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 558 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 38 shares during the quarter. Synergy Financial Group LTD’s holdings in Intuit were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Intuit during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in Intuit by 275.0% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 75 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN lifted its stake in Intuit by 75.5% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Intuit by 2,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on INTU. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $530.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Intuit from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on Intuit from $457.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Intuit from $448.00 to $462.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Intuit in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $444.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $483.53.

In related news, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 1,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.36, for a total value of $710,435.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,777,930.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Eve B. Burton sold 4,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.57, for a total value of $1,872,655.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 1,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.36, for a total value of $710,435.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,777,930.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 7,328 shares of company stock valued at $3,019,323 over the last ninety days. 3.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

INTU opened at $446.40 on Monday. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $339.36 and a 1-year high of $490.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $422.56 and a 200-day moving average of $407.21.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.76. Intuit had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 14.22%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 45.75%.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

