IPVERSE (IPV) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $907,494.75

IPVERSE (IPV) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 24th. IPVERSE has a total market capitalization of $467.10 million and approximately $907,494.75 worth of IPVERSE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IPVERSE token can currently be purchased for $0.0100 or 0.00000037 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, IPVERSE has traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IPVERSE Profile

IPVERSE’s genesis date was February 7th, 2022. IPVERSE’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. IPVERSE’s official Twitter account is @ipverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. IPVERSE’s official website is ipverse.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “IPVERSE is an integrated digital IP trading platform that aims to offer a clear, fair, and safe environment for creators and users.

IPVERSE uses blockchain-based NFT technology to give new value to intellectual property rights, a blockchain-based intellectual property trading platform that provides and protects creators’ creative and personal information. The platforms goal is to create a world where everyone can easily trade IPs in various fields such as art, culture, and technology.”

Buying and Selling IPVERSE

