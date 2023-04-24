iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stock Holdings Cut by St. Louis Trust Co

St. Louis Trust Co trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 555,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 48,073 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 11.2% of St. Louis Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. St. Louis Trust Co owned about 0.08% of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF worth $52,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Stonegate Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 23,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA IJR traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $94.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 742,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,078,322. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $97.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.84. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $86.40 and a 1 year high of $108.24. The company has a market capitalization of $65.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

