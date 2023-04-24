iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $50.48

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $50.48 and last traded at $50.52, with a volume of 1481225 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.50.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.34.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLOT. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $488,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,582,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,822,000 after buying an additional 703,770 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,363,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3,410.0% in the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 612,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after purchasing an additional 595,359 shares during the period. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,536,000.

About iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

