iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF) Stock Position Lowered by Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos

Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos cut its stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,693 shares during the period. iShares Latin America 40 ETF makes up about 1.3% of Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos’ holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos owned 0.18% of iShares Latin America 40 ETF worth $1,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ILF. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 43.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 90,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,912,000 after buying an additional 27,381 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,713,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the first quarter worth about $512,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 25.0% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 56,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 11,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $336,000.

NYSEARCA:ILF traded up $0.22 on Monday, hitting $24.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 404,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,081. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $997.53 million, a P/E ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a one year low of $20.75 and a one year high of $28.95.

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

