iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Stock Position Raised by Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos

Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,150 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,642 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF accounts for approximately 5.8% of Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos’ portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos’ holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $6,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ACWI. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 42,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,810,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 3,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 35,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,781,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ACWI traded down $0.09 on Monday, hitting $92.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,338,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,137,722. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $89.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.84. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52-week low of $75.71 and a 52-week high of $94.96. The stock has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

