iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK) Sets New 52-Week High at $42.25

iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $42.25 and last traded at $41.81, with a volume of 306505 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $41.99.

iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.18.

Get iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PICK. Greenline Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 69.4% during the third quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $238,000. Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF during the third quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 37.9% during the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 16,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 4,538 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (PICK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of global metals mining, extraction or production firms, excluding gold and silver mining firms. PICK was launched on Jan 31, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.