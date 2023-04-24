iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:ACWV) Hits New 1-Year High at $99.14

iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:ACWV – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $99.14 and last traded at $99.13, with a volume of 282777 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $98.94.

iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $95.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACWV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,722,000 after buying an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $762,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $262,000. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 7,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (ACWV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap global stocks selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio. ACWV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

