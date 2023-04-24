iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $33.58

iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $33.58 and last traded at $33.58, with a volume of 2664 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.53.

iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.09 and a 200 day moving average of $31.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $973.53 million, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.78.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 13.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,870,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292,134 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,194,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,695,000 after buying an additional 1,038,205 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 277.4% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,101,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,948,000 after buying an additional 809,343 shares during the last quarter. Meredith Wealth Planning purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $9,118,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $6,241,000.

About iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (IMTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries, ex-US. The momentum-selected stocks are weighted by market cap and momentum. IMTM was launched on Jan 13, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

