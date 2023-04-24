iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Reaches New 12-Month High at $73.92

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $73.92 and last traded at $73.92, with a volume of 2776693 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.79.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Center For Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 17,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Day & Ennis LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 38,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after acquiring an additional 8,236 shares during the period. James J. Burns & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 21,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

