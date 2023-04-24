iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Aspire Wealth Management Corp

Aspire Wealth Management Corp cut its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,463 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Aspire Wealth Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Aspire Wealth Management Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 445,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,102,000 after purchasing an additional 25,946 shares during the last quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 183.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 240,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,371,000 after acquiring an additional 156,026 shares in the last quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $893,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 11,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of USMV traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $73.79. 2,080,493 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.85. The company has a market cap of $29.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

