iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Shares Acquired by St. Louis Trust Co

St. Louis Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 94.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,272 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,311 shares during the period. iShares Russell 3000 ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of St. Louis Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. St. Louis Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $5,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Fluent Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWV traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $235.81. 18,895 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,426. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1-year low of $201.82 and a 1-year high of $250.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $232.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02.

About iShares Russell 3000 ETF

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

