iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) is Stegner Investment Associates Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Stegner Investment Associates Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,326 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,311 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises about 3.5% of Stegner Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Stegner Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $3,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVE. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Colony Family Offices LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IVE traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $152.82. 697,178 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 889,519. The business’s 50 day moving average is $150.57 and its 200-day moving average is $147.81. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $127.33 and a 12-month high of $160.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

