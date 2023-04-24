Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,119 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,899 shares during the quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Associated Banc in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Associated Banc by 26,450.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,593 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Associated Banc by 74.3% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Associated Banc by 94.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,779 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Associated Banc during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. 78.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Associated Banc Stock Performance

ASB stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.76. The company had a trading volume of 845,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,838,574. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.06. Associated Banc-Corp has a fifty-two week low of $17.00 and a fifty-two week high of $25.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 6.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.98.

Associated Banc Dividend Announcement

Associated Banc ( NYSE:ASB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 23.87%. The company had revenue of $504.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is currently 33.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ASB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Associated Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Associated Banc in a research report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Associated Banc from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Associated Banc from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Associated Banc in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Associated Banc

In related news, CEO Andrew J. Harmening bought 4,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.57 per share, for a total transaction of $99,764.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,911,694.58. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John B. Williams sold 1,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total transaction of $44,068.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,576 shares in the company, valued at $1,378,945.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew J. Harmening acquired 4,850 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.57 per share, with a total value of $99,764.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 287,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,911,694.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Associated Banc Profile

Associated Banc-Corp. is a holding company, which engages in banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty, Community, Consumer and Business, and Risk Management and Shared Services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating).

