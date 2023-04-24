Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Invests $1.56 Million in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 20,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,561,000. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,237,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,731,401,000 after acquiring an additional 11,921,850 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1,098.9% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 9,739,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,740,000 after purchasing an additional 8,927,502 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 35,249.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,178,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,710,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172,405 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 194.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,107,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392,018 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,286,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202,359 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSV traded up $0.14 on Monday, reaching $76.45. The stock had a trading volume of 574,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,877,571. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.88 and a 200 day moving average of $75.52. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.03 and a twelve month high of $77.78.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

