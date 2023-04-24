Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Invests $938,000 in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 90,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of ProPetro as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in ProPetro by 3.8% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in ProPetro by 14.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in ProPetro by 2.0% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 63,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in ProPetro by 18.3% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in ProPetro by 10.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the period. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup downgraded ProPetro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Benchmark initiated coverage on ProPetro in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upgraded ProPetro from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.95.

NYSE:PUMP traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.12. 403,904 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,484,481. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a one year low of $6.54 and a one year high of $14.76. The company has a market capitalization of $820.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 686.00 and a beta of 2.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). ProPetro had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 0.16%. The firm had revenue of $348.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.19 million. Sell-side analysts predict that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

ProPetro Holding Corp. is an oilfield services company that engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing and other complementary services. It operates through the following segments: Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing, Coil Tubing, Flowback, and Drilling. The Hydraulic Fracturing segment intends to optimize hydrocarbon flow paths during the completion phase of horizontal shale wellbores.

