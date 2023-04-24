Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 44,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 11,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 75,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 30,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 72,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 96,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. 96.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at CNO Financial Group

In other news, EVP Matthew J. Zimpfer sold 4,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total value of $109,013.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 261,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,806,090.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CNO Financial Group news, EVP Matthew J. Zimpfer sold 4,188 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total value of $109,013.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 261,471 shares in the company, valued at $6,806,090.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Matthew J. Zimpfer sold 3,308 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total value of $85,511.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 258,163 shares in the company, valued at $6,673,513.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,239 shares of company stock valued at $709,793. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CNO Financial Group Price Performance

NYSE:CNO traded up $0.15 on Monday, hitting $22.00. The company had a trading volume of 136,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 901,465. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.13. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.56 and a 52 week high of $26.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.56. The firm had revenue of $973.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.10 million. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

CNO Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is 16.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CNO shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.25.

About CNO Financial Group

(Get Rating)

CNO Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in developing, marketing, and administering health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Bankers Life, Washington National, and Colonial Penn. The Bankers Life segment markets and distributes medicare supplement insurance, interest-sensitive life insurance, traditional life insurance, fixed annuities and long-term care insurance products to the middle-income senior market through a dedicated field force of career agents and sales managers supported by a network of community-based sales offices.

