Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 1,318 Shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the quarter. New Jersey Resources makes up approximately 0.5% of Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $1,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in New Jersey Resources by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,757,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $493,331,000 after purchasing an additional 111,403 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,661,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $416,694,000 after purchasing an additional 456,306 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in New Jersey Resources by 22.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,203,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $146,897,000 after acquiring an additional 589,747 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 0.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,827,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,434,000 after purchasing an additional 18,463 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,654,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,035,000 after acquiring an additional 92,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.09% of the company’s stock.

Get New Jersey Resources alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on New Jersey Resources from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Mizuho raised their price objective on New Jersey Resources from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on New Jersey Resources from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of New Jersey Resources from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of New Jersey Resources in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.50.

New Jersey Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NJR traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $53.25. The stock had a trading volume of 84,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,186. The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.13. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $38.07 and a 1 year high of $55.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.35. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 9.46%. The firm had revenue of $723.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $696.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. New Jersey Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New Jersey Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 2,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $104,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,129 shares in the company, valued at $1,944,579. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

New Jersey Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

New Jersey Resources Corp. is a holding company. The firm provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, Storage and Transportation, and Home Services and Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for New Jersey Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Jersey Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.