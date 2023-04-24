Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 61.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,972 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the period. United Rentals comprises about 0.5% of Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 7,691.1% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,506 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 3,461 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 14.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,296 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 16.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,941 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,914 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 1st quarter valued at about $560,000. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on URI. Barclays raised their target price on United Rentals from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Argus increased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $360.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on United Rentals from $399.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $433.62.

In other United Rentals news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.99, for a total value of $5,735,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,408,915.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other United Rentals news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 13,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.26, for a total transaction of $5,842,393.92. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,388,843.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.99, for a total value of $5,735,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 101,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,408,915.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,672 shares of company stock worth $13,871,422. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of URI traded up $7.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $380.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 356,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 883,235. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $230.54 and a one year high of $481.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $412.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $375.82.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The construction company reported $9.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.12 by ($0.38). United Rentals had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 36.12%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 42.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. United Rentals’s payout ratio is 4.97%.

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities. The Specialty segment focuses on the rental of specialty construction products such as trench safety equipment, power and HVAC equipment, fluid solutions equipment, mobile storage equipment and modular office space.

