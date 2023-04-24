Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 292 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HUM. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humana during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humana during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humana during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in Humana by 1,257.1% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 95 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in Humana during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. 93.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Humana

In related news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 2,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.97, for a total value of $1,040,322.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,161,920.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 17,575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.85, for a total value of $8,890,313.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,429,734. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 2,048 shares of Humana stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.97, for a total transaction of $1,040,322.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,256 shares in the company, valued at $2,161,920.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Humana Stock Up 1.5 %

A number of research firms have weighed in on HUM. StockNews.com raised Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Stephens lowered their price objective on Humana from $625.00 to $590.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Humana from $630.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Humana from $645.00 to $620.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Humana from $635.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $596.89.

NYSE HUM traded up $7.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $498.51. 457,457 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,043,301. The company has a 50 day moving average of $501.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $510.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Humana Inc. has a 52-week low of $410.87 and a 52-week high of $571.30. The firm has a market cap of $62.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.71.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.16. Humana had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 3.02%. The company had revenue of $22.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. Humana’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 28.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 16.06%.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. It operates through the Insurance and CenterWell segments. The Insurance segment consists of Medicare benefits, marketed to individuals or directly via group Medicare accounts, as well as contract with CMS to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition, or LI-NET, prescription drug plan program and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible demonstration, and Long-Term Support Services benefits, which refer to as state-based contracts.

