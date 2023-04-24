Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,085 shares during the quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rush Enterprises were worth $980,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,016,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,869 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,091,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,381,000 after purchasing an additional 360,550 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 221.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 254,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,262,000 after purchasing an additional 175,211 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 403,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,553,000 after purchasing an additional 79,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rush Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,434,000. 76.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RUSHA. StockNews.com began coverage on Rush Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Rush Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, February 16th.

Shares of RUSHA traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $54.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,000. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.87 and its 200 day moving average is $52.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 7.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.72 and a 12-month high of $62.20.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 22.50% and a net margin of 5.51%. Equities analysts anticipate that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.26%.

In other news, SVP Jody Pollard sold 5,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $329,947.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,600 shares in the company, valued at $98,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Rush Enterprises news, SVP Jody Pollard sold 5,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $329,947.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,600 shares in the company, valued at $98,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Michael Mcroberts sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total value of $552,060.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 9,701 shares in the company, valued at $595,059.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rush Enterprises, Inc engages in the business of retailing commercial vehicles. It operates under the Truck and All Other segments. The Truck segment includes an operating network of commercial vehicle dealerships that provide an integrated one-stop source for the commercial vehicle needs of its customers, including retail sales of new and used commercial vehicles, aftermarket parts, service, and collision center facilities, and financial services, including the financing of new and used commercial vehicle purchases, insurance products, and truck leasing and rentals.

