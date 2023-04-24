Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Sells 382 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 382 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 261.2% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 25,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,001,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 371.4% in the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 3,291 shares during the last quarter. 79.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

ADP stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $215.24. 467,588 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,972,301. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $196.61 and a 52 week high of $274.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $233.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.81.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The business services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.01. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 18.24%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 66.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ADP shares. Bank of America cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $249.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.36.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.