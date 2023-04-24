Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,885 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 781 shares during the quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Performance Food Group in the third quarter worth approximately $4,842,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Performance Food Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Performance Food Group in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Performance Food Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Performance Food Group by 43.1% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 834 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.26, for a total value of $30,630.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 154,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,451,805.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Performance Food Group news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.26, for a total transaction of $30,630.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 154,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,451,805.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Donald S. Bulmer sold 970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.81, for a total value of $58,015.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,985,452.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,970 shares of company stock worth $116,801 in the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PFGC. StockNews.com lowered Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on Performance Food Group from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Performance Food Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised Performance Food Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.36.

Shares of NYSE:PFGC traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $61.34. The stock had a trading volume of 224,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,172,029. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.49 and its 200-day moving average is $57.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.49 and a beta of 1.36. Performance Food Group has a 1 year low of $38.23 and a 1 year high of $63.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The food distribution company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $13.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.89 billion. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 0.47%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice, Vistar, & Convenience. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

