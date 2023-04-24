Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) by 37.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,085 shares during the quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SMCI. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the first quarter worth about $126,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Super Micro Computer by 55.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 8,927 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Super Micro Computer by 8.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,445,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,163,000 after acquiring an additional 275,725 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Super Micro Computer by 21.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer during the first quarter valued at approximately $259,000. 73.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Super Micro Computer news, SVP George Kao sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.04, for a total transaction of $170,080.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,950.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Tally C. Liu sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.27, for a total transaction of $416,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,031,454.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP George Kao sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.04, for a total value of $170,080.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,950.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $673,430. Insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SMCI traded down $8.76 during trading on Monday, reaching $98.56. The stock had a trading volume of 3,211,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,542,996. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $101.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.34. The stock has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.26. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.01 and a 1-year high of $119.24.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 37.49% and a net margin of 8.70%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Super Micro Computer from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Super Micro Computer in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush lowered Super Micro Computer from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Super Micro Computer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Super Micro Computer, Inc engages in the distribution and manufacture of information technology solutions and other computer products. Its products include twin solutions, MP servers, GPU and coprocessor, MicroCloud, AMD solutions, power supplies, SuperServer, storage, motherboards, chassis, super workstations, accessories, SuperRack and server management products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.