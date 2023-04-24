JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.05.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on JBLU shares. StockNews.com started coverage on JetBlue Airways in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on JetBlue Airways from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JetBlue Airways

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 297,610 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after buying an additional 17,685 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 114.7% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,247,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,079,000 after purchasing an additional 666,199 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 105.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 117,159 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 60,173 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 6,850.0% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 125,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 123,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acrisure Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in JetBlue Airways in the 4th quarter worth approximately $271,000. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JetBlue Airways Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of JBLU opened at $6.92 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.54. JetBlue Airways has a 1-year low of $6.18 and a 1-year high of $13.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 7.60% and a negative net margin of 3.95%. JetBlue Airways’s revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.36) EPS. On average, analysts expect that JetBlue Airways will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About JetBlue Airways

(Get Rating)

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and the most legroom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.