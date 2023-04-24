JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $20.80 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $27.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research report on Monday, March 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $26.50 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.16.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Stock Performance

Shares of ZIM opened at $19.25 on Friday. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a one year low of $16.23 and a one year high of $71.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Increases Dividend

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services ( NYSE:ZIM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $1.18. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a net margin of 36.77% and a return on equity of 87.07%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $14.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $6.40 per share. This represents a $25.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 132.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 4th. This is a boost from ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.95. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.74%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PDT Partners LLC increased its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 56,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 92.6% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 45,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.74% of the company’s stock.

About ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

