JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE) Hits New 1-Year High at $56.88

JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $56.88 and last traded at $56.88, with a volume of 10526 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.79.

JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.88. The stock has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55 and a beta of -1.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JIRE. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 622.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 7,875.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (JIRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to stocks of any market capitalization from developed markets, excluding North America. JIRE was launched on Jun 10, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

