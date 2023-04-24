Kaizen Discovery (CVE:KZD) Shares Up 33.3%

Kaizen Discovery Inc. (CVE:KZD – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 33.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. 25,500 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 172% from the average session volume of 9,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Kaizen Discovery Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.13 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 251.08. The stock has a market cap of C$10.55 million, a PE ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.17.

About Kaizen Discovery

Kaizen Discovery Inc explores for mineral projects in Peru and Canada. It holds interest in the Pinaya Copper-Gold Project that covers an area of 101 square kilometers and includes 10 kilometers of underexplored strike length within the Andahuaylas-Yauri Porphyry Belt in southeastern Peru. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

