KeyCorp Boosts Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Price Target to $105.00

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by KeyCorp from $98.00 to $105.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the enterprise software provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ORCL. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and set a $104.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Oracle and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Societe Generale cut Oracle from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com cut Oracle from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $93.00 price objective on Oracle and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $95.46.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of ORCL opened at $95.15 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $256.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.00. Oracle has a fifty-two week low of $60.78 and a fifty-two week high of $96.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.52.

Oracle Increases Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.42 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 262.40% and a net margin of 17.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Oracle will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 52.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total value of $172,430,299.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,991,045.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $104,991,045.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $4,214,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,423,852.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,890,181 shares of company stock valued at $177,370,295 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oracle

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 40.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oracle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.