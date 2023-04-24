KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be given a dividend of 0.026 per share by the shipping company on Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 26th.

KNOT Offshore Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 14.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect KNOT Offshore Partners to earn $1.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.2%.

NYSE KNOP opened at $4.87 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. KNOT Offshore Partners has a 12-month low of $4.72 and a 12-month high of $18.70. The firm has a market cap of $165.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.82.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 17.2% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,810 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 15.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,244 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 4,374 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 847.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,899 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 6,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Institutional investors own 15.93% of the company’s stock.

KNOP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of KNOT Offshore Partners from $22.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of KNOT Offshore Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of KNOT Offshore Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners upgraded shares of KNOT Offshore Partners from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st.

KNOT Offshore Partners LP is engages in the operation and acquisition of shuttle tankers under long-term charters. Its fleet consists of sixteen shuttle tankers, which are vessels designed to transport crude oil and condensates from offshore oil field installations to onshore terminals and refineries.

