KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be given a dividend of 0.026 per share by the shipping company on Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 26th.
KNOT Offshore Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 14.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect KNOT Offshore Partners to earn $1.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.2%.
KNOT Offshore Partners Stock Performance
NYSE KNOP opened at $4.87 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. KNOT Offshore Partners has a 12-month low of $4.72 and a 12-month high of $18.70. The firm has a market cap of $165.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.82.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
KNOP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of KNOT Offshore Partners from $22.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of KNOT Offshore Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of KNOT Offshore Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners upgraded shares of KNOT Offshore Partners from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st.
KNOT Offshore Partners Company Profile
KNOT Offshore Partners LP is engages in the operation and acquisition of shuttle tankers under long-term charters. Its fleet consists of sixteen shuttle tankers, which are vessels designed to transport crude oil and condensates from offshore oil field installations to onshore terminals and refineries.
