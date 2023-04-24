Komodo Price Hits $0.40 on Top Exchanges (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded 14.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. Komodo has a total market cap of $54.32 million and approximately $15.05 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Komodo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.40 or 0.00001461 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Komodo has traded 40.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.81 or 0.00134573 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.28 or 0.00052213 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.64 or 0.00035234 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001227 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001234 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Komodo Profile

KMD is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 136,870,414 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.

Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin’s hash rate.”

Buying and Selling Komodo

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

