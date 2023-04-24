Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO) Shares Gap Up to $5.66

Lavoro Limited (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.66, but opened at $5.83. Lavoro shares last traded at $5.74, with a volume of 15,227 shares.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Lavoro in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.50 price objective on the stock.
Lavoro Trading Up 1.6 %
About Lavoro
TPB Acquisition Corporation I is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. TPB Acquisition Corporation I is based in San Francisco, California.
