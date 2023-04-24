Leede Jones Gab Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Salona Global Medical Device (CVE:SGD)

Leede Jones Gab reissued their buy rating on shares of Salona Global Medical Device (CVE:SGD – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. Leede Jones Gab also issued estimates for Salona Global Medical Device’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS.
Salona Global Medical Device Stock Performance
Further Reading
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/17 – 4/21
- 2 Industrial Strength Dividend Stocks Melting Up
- Proctor & Gamble Is Going To Set A New High
- AutoNation’s Plans are Keeping Analysts Around
- Netflix Increases Buybacks: Can It Complete A Reversal In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Salona Global Medical Device Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salona Global Medical Device and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.