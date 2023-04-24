Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) PT Raised to $77.00

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by HC Wainwright from $66.00 to $77.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Legend Biotech’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.38) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.02) EPS.

LEGN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Legend Biotech from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Legend Biotech from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Friday, March 24th. They set an outperform rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $73.56.

NASDAQ:LEGN opened at $69.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 3.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.45. Legend Biotech has a one year low of $32.87 and a one year high of $70.00. The company has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.09 and a beta of -0.08.

Legend Biotech ( NASDAQ:LEGN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.97 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Legend Biotech will post -2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEGN. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Legend Biotech during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,415,000. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Legend Biotech by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,214,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,458,000 after buying an additional 1,020,545 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech during the 4th quarter valued at $48,422,000. Braidwell LP acquired a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech during the 4th quarter valued at $32,852,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Legend Biotech by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,046,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,701,000 after buying an additional 639,828 shares during the period. 38.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in revlimid-refractory multiple myeloma.

