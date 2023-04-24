Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Stock Holdings Lowered by Sound Shore Management Inc. CT

Sound Shore Management Inc. CT reduced its stake in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,009,671 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 65,318 shares during the quarter. Lennar accounts for approximately 3.4% of Sound Shore Management Inc. CT’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT’s holdings in Lennar were worth $91,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lennar by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,576 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Capital Growth Management LP grew its stake in Lennar by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Growth Management LP now owns 220,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,401,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in Lennar by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,574 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Lennar by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 20,209 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 2,901 shares during the period. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LEN traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $111.27. The stock had a trading volume of 685,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,190,857. Lennar Co. has a 52 week low of $62.54 and a 52 week high of $113.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 7.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.43.

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 21.18%. Lennar’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.30%.

In other Lennar news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 9,289 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.16, for a total transaction of $958,253.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Lennar in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Bank of America upgraded Lennar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Lennar from $116.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Lennar in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Lennar from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.21.

Lennar Corp. engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

