Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.56.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LSPD. Bank of America assumed coverage on Lightspeed Commerce in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. CIBC lowered shares of Lightspeed Commerce from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group upgraded shares of Lightspeed Commerce from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lightspeed Commerce

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Lightspeed Commerce by 112.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 164.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Lightspeed Commerce by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Lightspeed Commerce by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. 51.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lightspeed Commerce Stock Up 0.1 %

Lightspeed Commerce stock opened at $13.54 on Monday. Lightspeed Commerce has a 12-month low of $12.71 and a 12-month high of $28.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.93 and a 200 day moving average of $15.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.56 and a quick ratio of 6.49.

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $188.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.24 million. Lightspeed Commerce had a negative net margin of 160.22% and a negative return on equity of 6.02%. On average, analysts expect that Lightspeed Commerce will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lightspeed Commerce

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Australia, the Netherlands, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

