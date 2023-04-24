Linde (NYSE:LIN) Hits New 52-Week High at $368.43

Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $368.43 and last traded at $368.03, with a volume of 142609 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $366.21.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LIN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $355.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $375.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Linde from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Linde from $370.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Linde has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $370.67.

The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $181.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $347.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $329.06.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.25. Linde had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 13.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $1.275 per share. This is a positive change from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 13th. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.82%.

In related news, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total transaction of $1,462,290.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,036,953.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Linde in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Linde in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in Linde by 92.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases. The company also offers gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

