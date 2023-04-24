Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Sells 39,665 Shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC decreased its position in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) by 31.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,310 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 39,665 shares during the period. Wingstop makes up 1.6% of Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned 0.29% of Wingstop worth $12,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WING. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Wingstop during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Wingstop by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 277 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Wingstop during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 535.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 635 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the 1st quarter worth $164,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Wingstop from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 24th. Northcoast Research lowered Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. UBS Group increased their target price on Wingstop from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Wingstop from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wingstop in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.89.

Wingstop Stock Up 2.0 %

Wingstop stock traded up $3.82 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $194.18. The stock had a trading volume of 217,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,651. The stock has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.36, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.60. Wingstop Inc. has a one year low of $67.67 and a one year high of $194.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.12.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.18. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 14.81%. The firm had revenue of $104.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.96 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wingstop Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.94%.

Insider Transactions at Wingstop

In other news, Director Krishnan Anand sold 862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total transaction of $149,307.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,639 shares in the company, valued at $630,311.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Krishnan Anand sold 862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total transaction of $149,307.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,639 shares in the company, valued at $630,311.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Donnie Upshaw sold 1,088 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $187,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,036,207.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Addison, TX.

