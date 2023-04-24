loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $1.74, but opened at $1.70. loanDepot shares last traded at $1.75, with a volume of 46,773 shares trading hands.

Specifically, Director Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.80, for a total transaction of $27,997.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 226,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $635,093.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 15,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.71, for a total transaction of $26,416.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,337,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,417,383.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.80, for a total transaction of $27,997.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 226,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,093.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 987,757 shares of company stock worth $2,052,511. 88.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LDI. William Blair downgraded shares of loanDepot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of loanDepot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of loanDepot in a report on Thursday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, loanDepot currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.83.

loanDepot Stock Up 0.3 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On loanDepot

The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The company has a market capitalization of $552.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 2.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.80.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LDI. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in loanDepot in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in loanDepot in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in loanDepot by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 5,711 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of loanDepot during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of loanDepot by 106.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 13,530 shares during the period. 3.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About loanDepot

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

