Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Acquired by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,119 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,666 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $8,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Searle & CO. purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Warther Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,655 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,518,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,208 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after buying an additional 3,453 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldstein Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,090,000. 72.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LOW traded down $0.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $210.73. The stock had a trading volume of 923,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,978,729. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $170.12 and a one year high of $223.31. The stock has a market cap of $125.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $201.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.00.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $22.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.71 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 82.30% and a net margin of 6.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LOW has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup cut their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total value of $1,853,967.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,888 shares in the company, valued at $3,523,936. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.