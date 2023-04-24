Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.50.

LUMN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies from $6.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Lumen Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Citigroup cut shares of Lumen Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $6.25 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th.

NYSE LUMN opened at $2.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.76. Lumen Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.06 and a 52-week high of $12.54. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.01.

Lumen Technologies ( NYSE:LUMN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.31. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 8.86% and a positive return on equity of 13.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LUMN. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the second quarter worth $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 47.0% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the third quarter worth $32,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 489.7% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 4,011 shares during the period. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 256.5% in the fourth quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 5,907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: Business and Mass Markets. Business segment provides products and services under four sales channels to enterprise and commercial customers.

