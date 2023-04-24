Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) Shares Gap Down to $30.99

Shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $30.99, but opened at $30.22. Madison Square Garden Entertainment shares last traded at $30.80, with a volume of 101,738 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.84 and a beta of 1.26.

Insider Transactions at Madison Square Garden Entertainment

Madison Square Garden Entertainment ( NYSE:MSGE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $642.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $616.35 million. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative net margin of 4.83% and a negative return on equity of 1.88%.

In related news, Director Isiah Thomas III sold 931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total value of $54,444.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 24.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Madison Square Garden Entertainment

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 82.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 216.7% in the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.28% of the company’s stock.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.

