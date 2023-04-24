Magic Internet Money (MIM) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $513,035.63

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 24th. Magic Internet Money has a total market cap of $103.50 million and $513,035.63 worth of Magic Internet Money was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Magic Internet Money has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. One Magic Internet Money coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00003611 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Magic Internet Money Coin Profile

Magic Internet Money’s launch date was June 2nd, 2021. Magic Internet Money’s total supply is 698,964,077 coins and its circulating supply is 103,827,108 coins. Magic Internet Money’s official website is abracadabra.money. Magic Internet Money’s official Twitter account is @mim_spell and its Facebook page is accessible here. Magic Internet Money’s official message board is abracadabramoney.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Magic Internet Money

According to CryptoCompare, “At Magic Internet Money, users can provide collateral in the form of various interest-bearing crypto assets such as yvYFI, yvUSDT, yvUSDC, xSUSHI and more. With this, they can borrow magic internet money (MIM) which is a stable coin that users can swap for any other traditional stable coin.”

