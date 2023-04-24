Martin & Co. Inc. TN Acquires 1,187 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Martin & Co. Inc. TN boosted its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Martin & Co. Inc. TN’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PFE. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 528.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 12,401,164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $542,675,000 after acquiring an additional 10,429,412 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,828,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,097,341,000 after buying an additional 6,972,650 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $311,238,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 493,584,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,599,270,000 after buying an additional 5,139,634 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,909,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $409,483,000 after buying an additional 4,112,528 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $39.84. 8,035,794 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,313,012. The company has a market cap of $224.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.23 and a 1-year high of $54.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $24.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.40 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 42.03%. Pfizer’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 1,811,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at $16,428,245.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PFE shares. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Pfizer from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.80.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

