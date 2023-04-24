Martin & Co. Inc. TN Acquires 524 Shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

Martin & Co. Inc. TN boosted its holdings in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,836 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN owned 0.08% of UniFirst worth $2,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNF. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in UniFirst by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 964,019 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $162,177,000 after buying an additional 116,961 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 267,283 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $51,583,000 after purchasing an additional 67,666 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in UniFirst by 101.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 114,027 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $19,183,000 after purchasing an additional 57,384 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in UniFirst by 16.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 232,649 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $42,873,000 after purchasing an additional 33,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in UniFirst by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,646,430 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $303,404,000 after purchasing an additional 23,741 shares during the period. 77.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at UniFirst

In related news, major shareholder Matthew Croatti sold 7,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.03, for a total transaction of $1,583,651.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,266 shares in the company, valued at $2,309,867.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UniFirst Stock Down 1.2 %

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on UniFirst from $225.00 to $203.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com cut UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of UniFirst from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th.

Shares of UniFirst stock traded down $2.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $168.74. 21,937 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,032. The business has a 50-day moving average of $185.80 and a 200 day moving average of $187.36. UniFirst Co. has a fifty-two week low of $154.72 and a fifty-two week high of $205.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 31.16 and a beta of 0.90.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The textile maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $542.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.68 million. UniFirst had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 6.56%. UniFirst’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that UniFirst Co. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UniFirst Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.63%.

UniFirst Company Profile

UniFirst Corp. engages in the provision of workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing. It operates through following segments: the United States and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing (MFG), Specialty Garments, First Aid, and Corporate. The U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning segment purchases, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells uniforms, protective clothing, and non-garment items.

Recommended Stories

