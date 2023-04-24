Martin & Co. Inc. TN Buys 3,051 Shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN)

Martin & Co. Inc. TN grew its position in shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,026 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,051 shares during the quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN’s holdings in SpartanNash were worth $2,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in SpartanNash by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,009,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,342,000 after purchasing an additional 37,500 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in SpartanNash by 3.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,893,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,958,000 after acquiring an additional 85,321 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,432,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,230,000 after purchasing an additional 16,702 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in SpartanNash by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,055,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,835,000 after acquiring an additional 59,100 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in SpartanNash by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 695,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,178,000 after buying an additional 19,488 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Get SpartanNash alerts:

SpartanNash Stock Performance

Shares of SpartanNash stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $24.83. 52,640 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 304,789. SpartanNash has a 52-week low of $23.71 and a 52-week high of $37.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $872.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 0.71.

SpartanNash Increases Dividend

SpartanNash ( NASDAQ:SPTN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 10.80%. On average, research analysts forecast that SpartanNash will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. This is an increase from SpartanNash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SPTN shares. StockNews.com began coverage on SpartanNash in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on SpartanNash from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th.

SpartanNash Profile

(Get Rating)

SpartanNash Co engages in the distribution of grocery products to military commissaries in the U.S. It operates through the following segments: Military, Food Distribution and Retail. The Military segment sells and distributes grocery products primarily to U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Food Distribution segment distributes groceries to independent and corporate owned grocery retailers using multi-platform sales approach.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SpartanNash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpartanNash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.