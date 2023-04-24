Martin & Co. Inc. TN Has $4.93 Million Stock Holdings in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Martin & Co. Inc. TN boosted its stake in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) by 44.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 97,751 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,973 shares during the quarter. Omnicell accounts for 1.3% of Martin & Co. Inc. TN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Martin & Co. Inc. TN’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $4,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Omnicell by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,752,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,453,000 after purchasing an additional 12,413 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Omnicell by 12.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,218,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,579,000 after purchasing an additional 135,360 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Omnicell by 8.9% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,136,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,187,000 after purchasing an additional 92,567 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Omnicell by 24.1% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,097,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,502,000 after purchasing an additional 212,817 shares during the period. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Omnicell by 14.9% during the third quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 964,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,937,000 after purchasing an additional 124,897 shares during the period.

Get Omnicell alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Joanne B. Bauer sold 13,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.24, for a total value of $711,357.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,523,927.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Omnicell Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OMCL traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $62.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,694. Omnicell, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.11 and a 12-month high of $125.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 625.40, a PEG ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.20. Omnicell had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 0.44%. The firm had revenue of $297.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.32 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Omnicell, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on OMCL shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Omnicell from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Omnicell from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. TheStreet downgraded Omnicell from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Omnicell in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Omnicell in a report on Friday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.67.

Omnicell Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.