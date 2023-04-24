Martin & Co. Inc. TN Increases Holdings in John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY)

Martin & Co. Inc. TN grew its stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,954 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Martin & Co. Inc. TN owned 0.08% of John Wiley & Sons worth $1,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WLY. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in John Wiley & Sons in the third quarter valued at about $187,724,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in John Wiley & Sons during the 3rd quarter valued at $175,812,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons during the 3rd quarter worth $174,063,000. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons in the third quarter worth $103,588,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT acquired a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons in the third quarter worth $79,761,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Get John Wiley & Sons alerts:

John Wiley & Sons Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE WLY traded down $0.48 during trading on Monday, reaching $38.42. 33,910 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 237,040. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.93. John Wiley & Sons, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.49 and a 1-year high of $54.38.

John Wiley & Sons Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be paid a $0.347 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th. John Wiley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -817.65%.

In other news, EVP Matthew Leavy sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.28, for a total value of $167,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,259.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet lowered John Wiley & Sons from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th.

About John Wiley & Sons

(Get Rating)

John Wiley & Sons, Inc engages in the provision of research and learning materials. It operates through the following segments: Research Publishing & Platforms, Academic & Professional Learning, and Education Services. The Research Publishing & Platforms segment provides scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to academic, corporate, and government libraries, learned societies, and individual researchers and other professionals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for John Wiley & Sons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wiley & Sons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.